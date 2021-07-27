SageGuard Financial Group LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after buying an additional 3,872,070 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,794,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 115,888 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 51,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000.

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62.

