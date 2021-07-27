salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $37,448.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,227,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $187.37 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

