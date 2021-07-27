Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in July

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS SMSEY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

