Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 1,488.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

SDVKY opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.