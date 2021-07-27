Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.88.

Shares of Saputo stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 89,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.69. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.85 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. The company has a market cap of C$14.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

