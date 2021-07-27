Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$117.83 on Tuesday. 23,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,030. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

