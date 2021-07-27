Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 57,681 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $44,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$55.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,060. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30.

