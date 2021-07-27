Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,932 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the airline’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 805.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 513,249 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 456,569 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $19,015,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,103 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 185,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,247. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.01.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

