Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $214.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

