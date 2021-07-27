Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 5,383 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.00. The stock had a trading volume of 315,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,805. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.90 and a 1 year high of $442.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

