SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 26.17%.

NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,720. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

