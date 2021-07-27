Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $308.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

