Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 1,285.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 133,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after buying an additional 7,104,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,802 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,842,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 994,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPG opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

