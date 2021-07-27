Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,095. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

