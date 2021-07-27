Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $658,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

