Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 310.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $8,299,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 211.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of PKX opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. POSCO has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.65.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

