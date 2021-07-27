Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.88 and a 52 week high of $240.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,045,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,971 shares of company stock worth $33,211,882 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.