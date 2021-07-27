Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 70,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 183,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 88,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,276. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.