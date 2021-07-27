Science Group (LON:SAG) Given New GBX 520 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:SAG opened at GBX 448.44 ($5.86) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £184.94 million and a P/E ratio of 26.85. Science Group has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 467 ($6.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.51.
