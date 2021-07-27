Science Group (LON:SAG) Given New GBX 520 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:SAG opened at GBX 448.44 ($5.86) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £184.94 million and a P/E ratio of 26.85. Science Group has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 467 ($6.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.51.

Get Science Group alerts:

About Science Group

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.