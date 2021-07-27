SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $263.66 and last traded at $264.00. 157,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,282,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.72.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

