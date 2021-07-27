SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.11. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 297,915 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. Analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaChange International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

