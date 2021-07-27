Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s earnings estimates for the second quarter and current year have been stable of late. For 2021, the compnany projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.40 and $3.55. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 9%. Approximately 75% of Sealed Air's end markets are experiencing higher demand for food, medical supplies, consumer staples, and surge in e-commerce demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. However, high debt levels and escalating input costs might dent the company's margins.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

