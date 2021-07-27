SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.70 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux started coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.85.

SEGRO stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

