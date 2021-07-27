Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce $165.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $92.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $661.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $668.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $776.42 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $792.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

