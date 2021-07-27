Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

