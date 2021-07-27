Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.43.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
