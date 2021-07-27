Seritage Growth Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,504% compared to the average daily volume of 129 put options.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 80.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 37.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

