Seritage Growth Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,504% compared to the average daily volume of 129 put options.
Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 80.45%.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
