Service Co. International (SCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Service Co. International to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCI opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

