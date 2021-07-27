Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 586 ($7.66). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.64), with a volume of 281,200 shares.

Several research firms have commented on SHB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. began coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 576 ($7.53).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 598.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.