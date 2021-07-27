Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €197.27 ($232.09).

SAE opened at €134.10 ($157.76) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €150.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -115.01.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

