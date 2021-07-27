Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Decreases By 91.8%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AFB opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

