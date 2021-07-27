Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Declines By 90.0%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BRSLF stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. Barsele Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.66.
About Barsele Minerals
