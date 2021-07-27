Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Declines By 90.0%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRSLF stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. Barsele Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project, a 45% owned project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

