Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Grows By 631.3%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 631.3% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 32,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRLFF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cardinal Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

