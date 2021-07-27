Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 95.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the June 30th total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of USOI opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 21.46%.

