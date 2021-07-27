Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Decreases By 97.8%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTCH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,455. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. GBT Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. Its technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. The company also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

