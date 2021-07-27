Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Decreases By 97.8%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GTCH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,455. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. GBT Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
GBT Technologies Company Profile
