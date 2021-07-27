Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Increases By 6,876.9%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a growth of 6,876.9% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.