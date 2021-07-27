Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Declines By 85.0%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the June 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IGEN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,007,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,151,616. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
