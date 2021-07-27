Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Declines By 85.0%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the June 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IGEN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,007,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,151,616. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

