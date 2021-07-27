Short Interest in KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Increases By 577.7%

KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, an increase of 577.7% from the June 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,514,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPAY remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 134,443,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,608,328. KinerjaPay has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get KinerjaPay alerts:

KinerjaPay Company Profile

KinerjaPay Corp. engages in the development of online digital payments and e-wallet platform. It offers electronic payment service and virtual marketplace both of which are available on the portal KinerjaPay.com The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Medan, Indonesia.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KinerjaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KinerjaPay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.