Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Declines By 89.1%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITI remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 589,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

