Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Rises By 510.0%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NNY opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.