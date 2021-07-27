Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Drops By 96.9%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OCPNY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60. Olympus has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

