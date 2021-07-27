Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rises By 816.7%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DNNGY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. 27,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,110. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.