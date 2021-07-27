Short Interest in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Grows By 1,050.0%

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR traded down $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $114.00. 5,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,093. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32. The stock has a market cap of $769.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

