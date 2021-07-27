Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Grows By 2,383.3%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 2,383.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.75.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.