Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Grows By 2,383.3%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 2,383.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.75.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
