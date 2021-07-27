Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Rises By 634.0%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a growth of 634.0% from the June 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSOI remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,008,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, improve maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduce inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients.

