Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

