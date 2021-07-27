Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHPPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Signify presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Signify stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26. Signify has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

