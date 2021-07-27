Silicom (SILC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Silicom has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $296.04 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.75. Silicom has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57.

SILC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

