Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

