Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart Purchases 85 Shares

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart acquired 85 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,528.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPG opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.