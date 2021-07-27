Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart Purchases 85 Shares

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart acquired 85 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,528.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SPG opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
