Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 2,233.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 4.79% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:QQD opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

